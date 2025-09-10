Senior Storage Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Vattenfall IT's Data Centre department manages on-premises workloads and Public Cloud services under a hybrid strategy. While the Public Cloud Platform Services team handles cloud-based workloads, the Data Centre team oversees country-based Data Centers and is transitioning from traditional hosting to Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) platforms to meet regulatory and business-specific needs.
Private Cloud Platform Services
A new department within the Data Centre organization manages Private Cloud Platform Services, focusing on VMware, Windows & Linux servers, and Storage & Backup. It is structured into three specialized sub-departments. Your sub team will focus on Storage & Backup (Data Protection) solutions.
What will you do?
As Operational Engineer (Storage) you will be mainly responsible for managing the storage solutions in our datacenters. You will drive complex changes, actively support new implementations, and care for service improvement through problem management.
Furthermore, you will work on Servers, alignments with Floor and Hardware Management, and interconnection with other systems (e.g. Operating Systems, Network, Data Bases etc). The Operational Engineer is responsible for the storage administration, SW and HW maintenance, disaster recovery protection and supports the deployment of new services works on operation concepts and with system and security.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Maintenance of our Storage systems, including participation in on-call and daily shifts and managing operational incidents.
Planning, coordinating and working on changes based on incidents or improvements in our environment.
Collaborating with other departments to ensure that IT operations are aligned with organizational goals and objectives.
Automating our storage operations.
Coordinating and executing activities for service lifecycle management (planning, migrations, installation, upgrade and decommission).
Designing infrastructure based on application specific requirements.
Development and maintenance of technical documentation
Leading small size infrastructure initiatives
Joining improvement initiatives in the Storage & Backup area together with the team.
Qualifications
You are an Experienced Storage Engineer working with NetApp solutions
You are driven by technical and operational challenges and have a desire to enable your team to improve and deliver efficient, stable, compliant, and secure services.
You enjoy leading initiatives, and you are able to plan your own work. You give advice for improvements that lead to a permanent solution to problems or complex customer questions.
You enjoy communicating and working closely with customers, stakeholders, and team members Furthermore you bring most of the following:
Knowledge of IT service management frameworks such as ITIL.
Knowledge of data center related solutions and technologies (storage/FC switches/compute/networking/backup/security).
Experience in managing and troubleshooting storage protocols (NFS/CIFS/ISCSI/FC).
Experience with Brocade SAN fabrics (zoning, upgrades, clean-up and troubleshooting).
Experience with storage-based DR and backup solutions.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
Ansible / Shell scripting knowledge, knowledge from vSan solutions
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging international and multi-cultural work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in an interdisciplinary team, and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Folmer Koper (folmer1.koper@vattenfall.com
)
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9502370