If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Senior Sound DesignerAs a Senior Sound Designer, you will drive the immersive soundscape of our games to new heights. You will lead the design and implementation of a wide range of sound effects for the game, taking ownership of key audio features, ensuring Arrowhead's audio quality reflects our game vision.
What you'll do:
Work as part of a cross-disciplinary feature team, ensuring the audio meets the highest quality and reflects the game's creative direction.
Be the champion of the audio discipline within the feature team and help establish workflows, structures, and best practices to meet the needs of our projects.
Effectively and competently collaborate with Team Owners and Production.
Work closely with the Area Director to uphold the established audio direction.
Design and implement high-quality audio assets for key game elements, including enemies, player actions, environments, VO and UI.
Collaborate with other disciplines to align audio standards with the overall game vision.
Assess and select audio vendors and partners, ensuring they align with our quality and creative standards.
Lead innovation in audio, pushing creative and technical boundaries.
Regularly review and improve audio workflow processes to enhance efficiency and output quality together with sound designers from other feature teams.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a senior sound designer in an in-house game development environment.
Strong ability to create and integrate high-quality sound assets as key gameplay elements.
Mastery of industry-standard audio production and post-production software, hardware, pipelines, workflows, and processes.
Experience planning and conducting location SFX recording sessions.
Excellent organizational skills with the ability to multi-task, while maintaining high-quality standards and meeting deadlines.
Proven experience with Voice Design and VO pipelines.
Proven Experience with technical audio design and audio propagation systems.
Collaborating with internal and external sound designers and programmers.
Understanding emotion and tension in storytelling and being able to tell a story through sound.
Nice to Have:
Experience with Voice Design and VO pipelines.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical InformationScope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offerArrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
