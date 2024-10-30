Senior Solution Specialist - IT Finance
2024-10-30
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Senior Solution Specialistin our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a Senior Solution Specialist, you will oversee our Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations application across all markets. In close collaboration with the finance organization, you will provide solutions to ensure the application is utilized effectively to optimize our financial processes.
In this role, you will also be responsible for enhancing the user experience, as well as automating and improving the services offered by the IT Finance team. Your focus is on streamlining our financial processes by optimizing system setup and automating manual tasks.
By working in the middle of the organization, you will build relations with stakeholders within IT as well as with other departments. You will use your creativity and skills to make life easier for all employees and for the departments that are using the IT Finance systems.
Key Responsibilities: Overall responsibility for the roadmap of our Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations solution
Improving end-user satisfaction by enhancing the support processes within the IT Finance area
Take a leading role in various IT Finance related initiatives
Enhancing the solution by adding new features and building automations
Provide service and support to our internal business users by troubleshooting, resolving issues, and answering technical questions related to our financial systems
Document and communicate technical solutions to stakeholders
Administer and configure the financial applications, including end-user and permissions management, data structuring, master data management, and more
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
You have hands-on experience working with the financial application Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations
You are familiar with automating financial processes
You have at least one year of experience in a support organization
You have previous experience working with financial processes
Experience with Jira and Confluence is a plus
You possess excellent communication skills, with superb written and verbal proficiency in both English and Swedish
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year,an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away. Ersättning
