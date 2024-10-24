Senior Solution Architect - Volvo Group D&IT
2024-10-24
The Position
As a Senior Solution Architect, you will ensure that a new design of an IT solution meets business needs and is compatible with Volvo Group architecture principles. You will support and drive the IT governance reviews and make architectural decisions for your product team. You value simplicity and are willing to challenge technical constraints and procedures to create a solution in modern design. You will be the visionary force and be responsible for planning and developing the architectural runway in collaboration with the Volvo Group IT architectural community. You have a strong interest in learning how to improve business flows across domains and business areas.
If you want to be part of our exciting journey and awesome team, we have an opportunity right here! We are now looking for a Senior Solution Architect within modern IT Architecture.
You will work in close collaboration with Architect teams, Product Owners, Product Managers, Enterprise Architects, and Business Analysts. You will be responsible for driving IT reviews and architectural activities within different initiatives and coordinating the overall solution regarding the architectural deliverables.
* Use Modern IT Design and methods to create decision material for Product Managers and Product Owners.
* Prepare decision material for IT design reviews and steering groups.
* Ensure that business and user needs are combined with solid architectural design.
* Take the role of a peer within your competence area and act as a guide for the architectural design.
* Identify architectural shortcuts and deviations from recommended policies and principles.
* Provide the teams with policies and guidelines regarding software engineering practices to ensure stability, scalability, and performance.
Act as an enabler of Agile practices in collaboration with product and support teams.
Who are you?
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
* A university degree in software engineering, computer science, or similar.
* A background as a solution engineer with several years of experience as a solution architect.
* A strong interest in process improvements and the ability to create structure.
* A person who takes responsibility and ownership of tasks.
* A curious and innovative mindset.
* Communication skills for management and team communication.
* Experience in the automotive industry is a plus.
* A background in case management is a plus.
Knowledge about Microsoft Dynamics is a plus.
You are fluent in both written and spoken English and have a valid work permit for Sweden if not Swedish/EU citizen.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships, and a high-performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market, and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus, and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators, and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
You will have the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting global environment, which provides a great opportunity to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with our customers and deliver cutting-edge solutions and services which drive their profitability and growth.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro-mobility, and digitalization.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
