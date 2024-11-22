Senior Solution Architect - Volvo Group D&IT
The Position
As a Senior Solution Architect, you will ensure that a new design of an IT solution meets business needs and is compatible with Volvo Group architecture principles. You will support and drive the IT governance reviews and do the architectural decisions for your product team. You value simplicity and are willing to challenge technical constraints and procedures for a solution in modern design. You will be the visionary force and be responsible for planning and developing the architectural runway in collaboration with the Volvo Group IT architectural community. You have a strong interest learning how to improve business flows cross domains and business areas.
If you want to be part of our exiting journey and awesome team, we have an opportunity right here! We are now looking for a Senior Solution Architect within modern IT Architecture.
You will work in close collaboration together with Architect teams, Product Owners, Product Managers, Enterprise Architects and Business Analysts. You will be responsible to drive IT reviews and architectural activities within different initiatives and coordinate the overall solution regarding the architectural deliverables.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Collaborating with various teams (Architects, Product Owners, Product Managers, Enterprise Architects, and Business Analysts).
* Capability Mapping: Utilize capability mapping to align business capabilities with IT solutions, ensuring that the architecture supports the strategic goals of the organization.
* CAST (Common Architecture and Shared Technology): work for a common architecture framework to promote interoperability and reuse of shared technologies.
* Driving IT reviews and architectural activities.
* Creating decision materials for IT design reviews and steering groups.
* Guiding architectural design and identifying shortcuts and deviations.
Who Are You?
* Your success will be driven by your personality and skills, including:
* A degree in software engineering, computer science, or a related field.
* Solid experience as a solution engineer and solution architect.
* Interest in process improvements and creating structure.
* Responsibility and ownership of tasks.
* Communication skills.
* Background in case management (a plus).
* Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics (a plus).
* Experience in the automotive industry (a plus).
You are fluent in both written and spoken English and have a valid work permit for Sweden if not Swedish/EU citizen.
Does this role align with your career aspirations?
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro-mobility, and digitalization.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
