Senior Software Framework Developer for Command and Control
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
If you enjoy working in a creative environment and finding solutions to problems by working together with skilled team, this is the place for you! We are an agile team of dedicated software engineers developing HMI Framework in Java for Command and Control functions for sensor systems.
Your role
Command and Control West are looking for a Senior Java developer to work in our Java framework team for HMI-applications. As a member of the team, you will have influence on our technical solutions as well as our ways of working.
The amount of software and its complexity is rapidly increasing in our products. We need to be both smarter and faster in our problem solving. We hope that you will be one of our new key developer when it comes to taking our products to the next level.
Briefly, your tasks will be together with your team:
*
Collect and analyze new requirements for the framework
*
Develop software architecture
*
Develop common HMI framework
*
Develop maintainable Java application software
*
Integration and test
Your profile
*
As a person you are positive, social and result oriented
*
You have a degree within IT, programming, data science or systems engineering
*
Like cooperating with other but are capable of working individually as well
*
At least 5 years of experience working with application software
*
Good programming skills in Java, Java Swing is meritorious
*
Very good communication skills in speaking and writing (Swedish and English)
*
Interested in Agile ways of working
*
Very good technical communication skills
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The department Command and Control develop systems used in the ground base air defence domain. The department consists of approximately 60 employees and consultants and we plan to grow. We have the whole chain of competences from demand to delivery within our department.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Product Presentation: https://www.saab.com/products/giraffe-c4i
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_16928". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
7263906