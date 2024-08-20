Senior Software Engineer- Document and Message Services
2024-08-20
Why we will love you
We are looking for a passionate Senior Software Engineer who strives for engineering excellence and excels in constantly changing environments. You are excited about software architecture, modern technologies, agile ways of working and you want to take part in developing document and message services for IKEA! As a person you have a proven ability to develop high quality digital services using and applying good practices. You have a curious nature, and actively acquire new knowledge and skills, using them to champion new methods and processes to improve performance.
On the same side you are happy to share your knowledge and help everyone around you to grow as individual engineers. You have a service mindset, seniority in approach, create vision and roadmap for the area, lead your team and collaborate with stakeholders. You will become part of a highly skilled team delivering services for document rendering and document distribution which are used by a variety of digital products at IKEA Digital. You will contribute to the modernization of the area, moving our services from on premise into cloud and implementing self-service for our consumers.
You should feel comfortable working with a variety of technologies. Experience with cloud-native application development in GCP is of highest importance. The work includes, design, architecture, development, maintenance, assisting and supporting consumers as well as taking part in operational 24x7 support. The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day-to-day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
To succeed as Senior Software Engineer you have:
5+ years' experience in software development with Java and the specific tech stack
Strong skills in design and development of Restful APIs using Spring Boot
Demonstrable experience in developing with Google Cloud Platform (Cloud Run, Cloud Storage, SQL, BigQuery, Logging and Security)
Strong understanding of common API technologies, such as authentication and access management (OAuth/EntraId), micro services
Solid understanding of CI/CD practices and experience with GitHub Actions for automating build, test, and deployment processes
Experience of agile software development teams and knowledge of DevOps tools and methods · Excellent written and verbal English communication skills · Readiness to take part in 24x7 support
It is an advantage if you have experience with:
Good Knowledge of front-end development
Basic SQL knowledge
Our technology stack consists of:
Java & Spring Boot
Google cloud
Alibaba cloud
GIT/GitHub workflows
Terraform
PostgreSQL
JUnit
XML/JSON
React
What you'll be doing day to day
Among many tasks you will:
Responsible for developing, running, monitoring and supporting software for the assigned Product or Service using the right toolsets required and applying Ingka Software Security Directives, in order to deliver according to requirements and compliance.
Synchronise software design and architecture by aligning with stakeholders in order to ensure expected outcomes.
Lead and promote good software engineering practices within an agile/iterative development approach in order to improve time to market and fulfill business needs.
Onboard, coach and mentor engineers in order to secure transfer of competence and a high performing team.
Design and educate other engineers in ways of working, encouraging good practices to meet consumer expectations on Product or Service delivery.
Take responsibility for cooperation and alignment with key stakeholders within Ingka and Inter-IKEA Systems with interdependencies towards Group Digital to develop Product/Service design and technical roadmaps.
Lead and coach in change activities in different environments in order to secure functionality and availability.
Identify, continuously explore and evaluate new technologies and benchmark against industry standards, in order to boost innovation and productivity for optimisation/modifications to the current design.
Produce all required design specifications and ensure that Products or Services are aligned, by leading team members and working closely together cross-functions to ensure end-to-end business delivery.
Oversee the various Products or Services being developed, within the area, including code-reviews to ensure technical feasibility and that solutions are optimised for speed, scalability and reusability.
Drive the development of different engineering patterns for different types of Products and Services by working across initiatives within Ingka Group.
Proactively manage relevant organisational processes, to drive an intended outcome
About this work area
Group Digital set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision and operation of our digital products and services through the use of new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability. Så ansöker du
