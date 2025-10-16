Senior Software Engineer with Pega Expertise
2025-10-16
Description: Role Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer specializing in Pega, preferably with Lead System Architect (LSA) certification.
We seek a senior person with an open, value adding and collaborative personality and skillset preferably living in Stockholm-area.
Key Competences:
Technical Expertise: Deep knowledge in Pega and CLM frameworks.
Proficient understanding of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations.
Ability to give Team Support and Guidance, provide advice on best practices to team members. Especially in finding solutions and design to complex challenges.
Exhibit excellent communication skills to effectively liaise with team members and stakeholders.
Translate complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights for non-technical audiences.
Problem Solving & Investigation: Investigate root causes of issues that may arise during the launch of new functionalities.
Implement timely solutions to ensure seamless integration and performance.
In addition to enable new functionality, be supportive also in in maintenance activities such as root causes analysis performance load challenges.
Demonstrate a quick learning ability to understand the present solution and grasp new concepts efficiently. Så ansöker du
