Senior Software Engineer with knowledge of Retail solutions
Prodify AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2026-03-28
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We are looking for an experienced Senior software Engineer with strong expertise in cloud platforms, backend development, and DevOps practices. The ideal candidate should have a solid background in building scalable systems, managing cloud infrastructure, and working in enterprise environments.
Required Skills & Experience
8-10+ years of experience in IT (development, cloud, or DevOps roles)
Strong experience with cloud platforms: GCP, Azure
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including developers, network teams, and business stakeholders
Participate in architecture discussions and contribute to system design decisions
Ensure smooth data flow and synchronization across systems through integrations
Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions or similar)
Experience with infrastructure as code tools (Terraform)
Knowledge of event-driven architecture and messaging systems
Experience with backend development (Kotlin/Java or similar JVM languages)
Strong understanding of Linux and Windows server environments
Experience with PostgreSQL or similar databases
Familiarity with monitoring and observability tools (Grafana, Azure tools)
Experience with cloud storage and security practices
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Good to Have
Experience working with retail, warehouse, or inventory management systems
Knowledge of legacy systems (C++, Pascal)
Experience with SAP/Ariba integrations
Exposure to Microsoft 365 tools (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive)
Soft Skills
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to work with multiple teams and drive discussions
Experience in handling client interactions and resolving conflicts
Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks
Education
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-27
E-post: recruitment@prodifyab.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prodify AB
(org.nr 559211-4218) Kontakt
Vinutha Dhananjay recruitment@prodifyab.com Jobbnummer
9825554