Senior Software Engineer (Architecture Role)
2025-06-24
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden. Remote Work Not Available
Your future team
In the Interface Software group, we develop and are responsible for the communication interface used between vehicles and tools including remote operations. The products we develop are used throughout the complete product life cycle of the vehicle; from development and testing during product development to manufacturing/workshop and remote scenarios, including on board.
We work according to agile principles in a skilled and engaged scrum team covering all aspects of the products: design, implementation, and testing solution. We communicate with stakeholders directly to find common and reusable solutions, which will secure customer success.
What you will do
We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Software Engineer with responsibilities in Software Architecture, to lead the design and development of our cutting-edge SDK that enables diagnostic communication with heavy-duty vehicles. This role involves deep technical work across embedded systems, automotive protocols, cross-platform libraries, and scalable backend systems.
Key responsibilities:
* Architect and develop our .NET SDK implementing low-level diagnostic protocols: ISO 14229 (UDS), ISO 15765-2, SAE J1587, SAE J1939, RP1210, and so on.
* Design for AOT compilation and performance-tuned execution on embedded Linux environments.
* Drive cross-platform support by delivering high-quality libraries for iOS and Android using .NET MAUI.
* Deliver high-quality, testable code with a strong focus on unit, integration, and system-level automated tests across all platforms.
* Oversee and maintain a Dockerized, Kubernetes-hosted Lua script generation backend that scales to handle a large vehicle fleet (e.g., Volvo).
* Mentor engineers, enforce code quality, and drive architectural decisions.
Who are you?
You are a dynamic, results-driven team player with a clear ambition for technical leadership. You thrive in an architectural role, yet you stay hands-on, working closely with the code and diving into technical discussions to shape innovative solutions. You lead by example, fostering strong collaboration within your team and across colleagues and stakeholders. Your proactive decision-making drives projects forward, ensuring seamless delivery and high-quality outcomes. With your ability to communicate effectively and build lasting relationships, you bring both technical expertise and leadership to the table, making an impact while consistently meeting customer expectations.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
* 10+ years of professional experience in software engineering, including at least three years in architectural roles.
* Expert-level skills in C# with a deep understanding of the .NET Framework and its runtime internals.
* Proven experience with AOT compilation strategies and their constraints, particularly for embedded Linux environments.
* Experience in cross-platform development for Android and iOS using .NET MAUI or Xamarin.
* Strong backend engineering experience, particularly in containerized environments such as Docker and Kubernetes.
* Familiarity with Lua scripting and dynamic script generation workflows.
Additionally, knowledge of automotive diagnostic protocols like UDS (ISO 14229), ISO 15765-2, SAE J1575, and RP1210 A-D is a plus. Experience with OEMs or in heavy-duty automotive diagnostics, along with performance tuning and memory optimization for embedded runtimes, is highly valued. Experience with C++ is also beneficial.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33 forward.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
