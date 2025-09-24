Senior Software Engineer
2025-09-24
About us
Speed Identity is a Swedish technology company on a mission to make the world more secure by enabling trusted identities. We design innovative biometric enrollment and data capture solutions used by governments and organizations worldwide.
Our systems combine state-of-the-art hardware such as fingerprint readers, cameras, and passport scanners, with advanced software and lifecycle services. Together, they form an end-to-end solution that helps our customers issue secure identity documents, protect borders, and provide trusted services to millions of people every day.
With installations in more than 20 countries, Speed Identity is a trusted partner for mission-critical environments where quality, security, and reliability are non-negotiable. From our headquarters in Stockholm, we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of biometric technology, making enrollment faster, safer, and more cost-efficient.
Role Overview
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer who thrives on technical complexity and cares deeply about building secure, scalable code. You will design, build, and maintain our biometric identity platform: integrating with hardware (fingerprint readers, document scanners, cameras, etc.), media processing components, and ensuring high quality and compliance every step of the way. This role is based on-site at Slakthusgatan 9.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain core components of the biometric platform using C#/.NET Framework.
Integrate new hardware sensors and devices into middleware and API services.
Ensure software is secure, stable, and performant.
Collaborate with QA, Product, and Operations to deliver high-quality releases.
Conduct code reviews, mentor junior engineers, and share best practices.
Tackle performance issues, debugging, and optimization.
Participate in architectural planning, guide development of distributed systems, reusable components.
Qualifications
Master's degree in computer science, mathematics, electronics, engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of professional experience in software development with Windows / .NET technologies.
Proven track record integrating hardware and software components.
Strong understanding of SDKs, APIs, distributed systems, and software architecture.
Deep commitment to quality: test-driven development, secure coding, code maintainability.
Experience working in agile teams and collaborating across disciplines.
Excellent communication in English; ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience working with WPF is a plus.
Ready to take the next step and join Speed Identity as our new Software Engineer? Apply today and be part of shaping the future of secure identity solutions!
If you have any questions about the role or the process, feel free to reach out to Benjamin Karlsson at benjamin.karlsson@ants.se
