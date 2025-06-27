Senior Software Engineer
Kambi Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kambi Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Tzeract
Tzeract is a startup of 20+ engineers within Kambi Group, revolutionizing sports betting with AI, advanced analytics and real-time data. Our small, agile team is creating an innovative platform that powers next-generation betting experiences. Supported by Kambi's global resources, you'll have the chance to contribute to AI projects designed to scale internationally, impacting over 500 million bets annually. Get to know us better at www.tzeract.com.
Role Overview
This is not your usual software engineering role. At Tzeract, you'll be the bridge between software engineers and quant engineers - ensuring the models we build are optimized and able to be deployed to our cloud infrastructure. It's therefore crucial that you enjoy mathematical challenges, since it will play a significant part of your daily work.
You'll collaborate in small teams of engineers (currently around 25 people) with expertise in quantitative analysis, data, machine learning, and AI. Together, you'll develop systems that analyze real-time data, delivering personalized experiences to sports fans everywhere. This is your chance to drive meaningful changes while working with the latest technologies.
With experience in cloud development and microservices you've been involved in high-transaction systems. Tzeract is a fast-paced startup, where scope or roadmap can shift to align with future goals. If this excites you, along with the flexibility of 3 days at the office/week setup and a central office location, we'd love to get to know you better.
What you'll do:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable microservices using Python & AWS technologies.
Implement best practices in SWE, including CI/CD, containerization, and automated testing to ensure quality and speed of deployment.
Collaborate with software and quant engineers - as well as scientists to integrate AI models and algorithms into production systems efficiently.
Contribute to improvements on both technical and operational aspects of our daily work.
What we believe you have:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Physics or a related field (a PhD in Mathematics is a plus).
Solid experience in Python and experience with low-level languages (C++ is a plus).
5+ years of software development experience or similar, with the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies.
Experience with DevOps tools and practices, including Docker, Jenkins, or similar.
Great at solving problems, you know how to lead projects and bring teams together to achieve great results.
Note. Due to the summer vacation you might experience slower processes. We'll try to handle your application as fast as possible.
Please note that we will only be able to consider candidates living in Sweden for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kambi Sweden AB
(org.nr 556813-8589), https://www.kambi.com Jobbnummer
9408489