Senior Software Engineer
Vidhance AB / Datajobb / Uppsala
2025-04-16
About Us:
Vidhance develops industry-leading video enhancement software for the mobile industry. Working with top smartphone manufacturers, we improve video quality for almost a billion users globally through AI and advanced algorithms that let users focus on filming, not technology. We're also expanding into professional markets including telemedicine and remote assistance where video quality and situational understanding is mission-critical.
At Vidhance, we value collaboration, innovation, and empowered decision-making, continuously striving to redefine what is possible in video experiences. Vidhance is a public company listed on the Spotlight Stock Exchange.
We are currently undergoing an exciting transformation and looking for a driven Senior Software Engineer to join our team and contribute to our empowered approach to development.
About the Role:
In this role, you will work with advanced video technology in a customer-facing position where your skills help bridge product development and customer success. You will assume meaningful responsibilities and have the chance to influence technical solutions, team dynamics, and customer interactions. This position involves periodic international travel to meet and collaborate with clients, enhancing service delivery.
We're looking for someone who:
Has several years of experience in software development, particularly with C++ and embedded systems.
Enjoys direct customer interaction and can communicate complex technical solutions in an understandable way.
Wants to be involved in the entire process, from idea to implementation and support.
Is self-driven, takes initiative, and enjoys supporting more junior developers.
Desirable Skills:
Experience with image processing or video technology.
Experience in SDK development.
International experience, or exposure to working with global clients.
Knowledge of AI or app development is a big plus.
Your Personality:
We value a proactive, positive attitude, and a solution-oriented mindset. You thrive in a flexible and agile environment where you get to make a difference. You are eager to learn, grow, and help the team succeed.
What We Offer:
A technically skilled and engaged team where your contributions make a real difference.
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work.
Company phone and other benefits.
Opportunities for international travel to meet clients and partners.
A workplace known for its friendly and inclusive culture.
Ready to advance the world of video technology? We review applications continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
