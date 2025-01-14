Senior Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Lund
Job Overview:
Arm is seeking a highly motivated and creative Senior Software Engineer to be based in either Lund (Sweden) or Cambridge (UK) to join a software development team working on Machine Learning compilers, predominantly in C++.
The software we develop is what enables neural networks to be deployed on both present and future hardware, making the most out of every cycle and every milliwatt.
Responsibilities:
As a software engineer, contributing to the design and implementation of a machine learning compiler. Taking ownership of your tasks and sharing collective responsibility for the success of the project.
As a member of a self-organising scrum team, applying agile methodologies to plan, implement and deliver on time, quality software.
As a hybrid worker (40% in office) and part of a cross-site team, engaging with your colleagues both virtually and in person.
We expect you to be capable of working independently, or in small groups, with a high degree of initiative. Be collaborative and relatable as well a good communicator, able to discuss your work at an appropriate level of detail for your audience. And you need to be proficient in English language, both written and spoken.
Required Skills and Experience :
The software you create will be dealing in both complex abstractions and fine-grained detail. We therefore expect from you:
Strong problem solving abilities
Constant and compelling desire to improve
We set ourselves high engineering quality standards. You will therefore need an understanding of:
Programming, particularly C++ but also scripting languages such as Python
The software lifecycle, from feasibility through to production and support
How to rigorously test software and design software for test
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Exposure to any of the following:
Compiler development
Low-level hardware interactions
Neural Network Processing Units (NPU) or Graphics Processing Units (GPU) and how they are used for ML. Så ansöker du
