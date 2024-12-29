Senior Software Engineer
Position Overview:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced System Testing Specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in system testing, a deep understanding of agile principles, and expertise in test automation frameworks. If you are passionate about digital services, possess excellent analytical and communication skills, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform system testing and ensure the delivery of high-quality digital services.
Utilize test automation frameworks and tools such as Selenium, Cypress, or UI Automation.
Conduct API testing using tools like Insomnia or Postman, with knowledge of microservices.
Lead initiatives and think creatively to solve complex problems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, demonstrating strong people skills and a service-minded attitude.
Present findings and insights effectively to stakeholders.
Competence Profile and Qualifications:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in system testing or a similar role.
Strong knowledge of agile principles and practices.
Hands-on experience with digital services and software testing life cycles.
Expertise in at least one Test Management Tool.
Proficiency in Python is a plus.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Analytical mindset with the ability to lead and motivate others.
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
