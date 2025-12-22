Senior Software Engineer
Click to Hire AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg
Senior Software Engineer (.NET / TypeScript)
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Senior Software Engineer with strong expertise in .NET C# development and hands-on experience with TypeScript-based frontend technologies.
You will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of enterprise applications, working across both backend services and modern web frontends.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend services using .NET (C#)
Build and enhance modern web frontends using TypeScript and related frameworks
Collaborate with product owners, architects, and other engineers to deliver high-quality solutions
Participate in system design, code reviews, and technical discussions
Ensure code quality, performance, security, and maintainability
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize existing applications
Experience & Skills
Strong experience in .NET / C# development
Hands-on experience with TypeScript and modern frontend frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, or similar)
Experience with REST APIs and backend integration
Solid understanding of software design principles and best practices
Experience working with enterprise-scale applications
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g. Git)
Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
Nice to Have
Experience with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or similar)
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines
Experience with databases (SQL and/or NoSQL)
Agile/Scrum experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031) Jobbnummer
9661750