Senior Software Engineer (.NET / TypeScript)
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Senior Software Engineer with strong expertise in .NET C# development and hands-on experience with TypeScript-based frontend technologies.
You will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of enterprise applications, working across both backend services and modern web frontends.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend services using .NET (C#)

Build and enhance modern web frontends using TypeScript and related frameworks

Collaborate with product owners, architects, and other engineers to deliver high-quality solutions

Participate in system design, code reviews, and technical discussions

Ensure code quality, performance, security, and maintainability

Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize existing applications

Experience & Skills
Strong experience in .NET / C# development

Hands-on experience with TypeScript and modern frontend frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, or similar)

Experience with REST APIs and backend integration

Solid understanding of software design principles and best practices

Experience working with enterprise-scale applications

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g. Git)

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Nice to Have
Experience with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or similar)

Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines

Experience with databases (SQL and/or NoSQL)

Agile/Scrum experience

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19
