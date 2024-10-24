Senior Software Engineer
2024-10-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Full stack software engineer role is within our Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming and staying a loyal Volvo customer.
You will be responsible for developing software for consumer facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create end-to-end experiences to support the sales of cars be it online or through our retailer partners, a transparent and reliable experience for our customers that have bought or leased a vehicle with us as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo cars. Your responsibilities will include rapid product development.
A start-up mindset where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast paced, fluid environment is a plus. Being experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices is a must, as well as leading and supporting your teammates with technical decisions.
You and your skills
You are a seasoned Full stack software engineer within web development, familiar with Node.js, Typescript and Next.js. To succeed in this role, we expect you to be able to showcase the following traits:
* Fluent in TypeScript & JavaScript: Proficient in TypeScript and JavaScript programming, with expertise in building UIs using HTML and CSS.
* React Expertise: Extensive knowledge of React and its ecosystem.
* Testable Front-End Design: Capable of designing front-end components with a focus on testability.
* Micro Frontends and BFFs: Knowledgeable in working with micro frontends and Backends for Frontends (BFFs).
* GraphQL Scaling Experience: Skilled in scaling GraphQL applications.
* Comfortable with Ambiguity: Thrives while navigating and defining requirements in dynamic environments.
* Continuous Delivery Experience: Proven experience in a continuous delivery setting.
* Clear Communication: Skilled in writing software and development that is easily understandable by fellow engineers.
* Production Expertise: Experienced in deploying, running, and scaling code in production environments.
* Collaborative Co-Creation: Engaged in co-creation practices, such as pair programming, and enjoys mentoring fellow engineers.
* Data-Driven Mindset: Strong focus on data-driven decision-making.
* Kubernetes Familiarity: Familiarity with Kubernetes in cloud settings (Azure or AWS) is a valuable asset.
* Optimized Delivery: Proven ability to balance developer experience with web performance, ensuring high-value outcomes for end users.
