Senior Software Engineer
2024-08-25
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What You'll Do
As a developer in our team you will build microservices to support our communications platform primarily using REST APIs. You will work with the discovery and delivery in an empowered product team. This will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts as well as regular product development to push development at Volvo Cars to the next level.
You'll design and build applications based in Java and Kotlin and ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes, our CI/CD is based on GitHub actions, ArgoCD and use tools like GitHub, Jager, EFK, Graphana among others. The applications interact with different queue and databases like Kafka, Artemis, REDIS, PostgreSQL just to name a few.
You'll collaborate with other engineers in a cross-functional team (working on Android, iOS, quality and backend), Product, and UX to define, design, and ship new features as well as fix bugs and help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation.
What you'll bring:
We believe that you have a profound experience in backend development, with a particular focus on Java and knowledge in C# since we are porting old technologies from C# to our new platform. Comfort in working within an information platform environment that is enhanced with Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud technologies. Knowledge in Azure DevOps is required since we are migrating all our applications to Azure from AWS. A deep understanding of microservices architecture and Graph Federation. Proficiency in database technologies, including both SQL and NoSQL systems, is a must. Front-end development skills are considered a bonus.
To be effective in this role you need to take charge as well as be a collaborator. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mindset.
How to learn more and apply:
We are continuously screening applications and will fill the position as soon as we find a good match, please submit your application. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Technical Recruiter Sara Zinad at: sara.zinad@volvocars.com
](mailto:sara.zinad@volvocars.com
