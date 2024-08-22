Senior Software Engineer
Seenthis AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Seenthis AB i Stockholm
Join SeenThis as a Senior Software Engineer and drive the development of our newest product, Storylines. It is currently being rolled out globally to some of the biggest news publishers in the world, and we are now continuing development and scaling it further. We are looking for a developer who is excited about taking this product to the next level. It would be great if you wanted to be involved in talking to clients, brainstorming ideas, and implementing and packaging it together with our Product Director and the rest of the team.
In this role, you will initially focus on our new product and scale it globally. As SeenThis continuously develops new products, you might get the opportunity to work on different projects, in different teams, that align with your ambitions as well as business needs.
About the product: Storylines
So, what is Storylines? For years, social media has dominated the digital landscape due to its native environment for highly engaging vertical video formats. This shift has pulled users away from traditional media, leading to significant changes in advertiser spend and publisher opportunities. Storylines, by SeenThis, is a groundbreaking vertical video solution that empowers publishers to deliver engaging video formats already created for social media directly on their websites. This way, publishers are able to attract new and delight existing audiences with familiar vertical video content, while also creating a unique and cost-efficient vertical video ad format for advertisers that drives their spend back to the publisher and supports local journalism. In essence with Storylines, we are building the future of the Open Web, and that is why we need you onboard.
Tech:
At SeenThis, we use the JavaScript stack. Specifically, in the Storylines team, we rely on Node.js, TypeScript, Fastify, and Postgres. Additionally, our infrastructure includes GCP, Kubernetes, and Fastly. For the frontend, we use Svelte.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a developer who has experience in taking products to market and scaling them. We hope you have been working closely with clients to understand their needs and enjoy working in an environment with rapid change and an agile mindset. Since this role involves many contact points, we feel that the person who fits this role truly is a people person. You are a developer with at least 5 years of experience who is used to working across the JavaScript stack with technologies and gets excited by our existing setup: Node.js, TypeScript, Svelte, etc. If you have experience coaching others or leading technical teams, we see that as a plus since this role could develop into one with more leadership responsibilities in the future.
Proficiency in Swedish and English languages is a requirement for this role.
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seenthis AB
(org.nr 556920-5452), http://www.seenthis.co Arbetsplats
SeenThis Kontakt
Ronja Hultkrantz ronja@seenthis.se Jobbnummer
8855580