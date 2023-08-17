Senior Software Engineer
Aveva AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-08-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aveva AB i Malmö
Senior Software Engineer
Previous experience: Design and development of on-prem and cloud solutions using C++ and .Net.
Location: Malmö - Hybrid (~60% office, ~40% remote, 100% office first 6 months)
Employment type: Full-time regular (flexible working options available)
Benefits: Competitive salary; 3 days paid volunteering; wellness allowance 5000 SEK; health check every other year; employee assistance program.
The job
As part of one of three teams in our Malmö office you will help us design and develop the next generation of our market leading 3D modelling and fabrication tools, with focus on the marine market. Some of the challenges you will meet are the sheer size of the complete solution and the complex problems to solve. Your team is responsible for delivering world-class products and solutions using established standards and processes in collaboration with other R&D teams and functions around the world.
Key responsibilities
Own end-to-end delivery of complex product enhancements and fixes. Provide support to peers in doing the same.
Help with backlog refinement and participate in Scrum meetings including sprint planning, daily Scrum meetings, sprint retrospectives and sprint reviews.
Plan work spanning multiple sprints.
Promote processes and best practices for the team and suggest improvements to products.
Ideal experience From most to least important:
Degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Engineering or similar
3- 5 years' experience of developing professional software applications in the Windows and .NET environment
Experienced in using the Visual Studio development environment
Great skills to have
Good communication skills, working with a broad range of people, including Product Owners, Testers & Product Support across sites
Task based, multi-site configuration management, e.g. ADO and GIT
Agile methodologies
Developing software deployed in the cloud
User interface and user experience design
If you have knowledge about shipbuilding or an interest in engineering and design; you are strong in mathematics, especially geometry; or have an interest in construction materials and techniques, then you will have a great time here with us.
The team you'll join
"Our team is working on the next generation of our market leading 3D design and fabrication software with focus on the marine market. Our customers design and build some of the most complex structures and continuously challenge us by always pushing the envelope when it comes to design and fabrication efficiency. So exciting times and a great time to join. We have three diverse teams with employment with AVEVA ranging between 1 and 35 years. I know you will enjoy working with the people and software we have. Please contact me on LinkedIn if you want to chat about the role." - Henrik Wimmerstedt (manager)
R&D at AVEVA
Our global team of 2000+ developers work on an incredibly diverse portfolio of over 75 industrial automation and engineering products, which cover everything from data management to 3D design. AI and cloud are at the centre of our strategy, and we have over 150 patents to our name.
Our track record of innovation is no fluke - it's the result of a structured and deliberate focus on learning, collaboration and inclusivity. If you want to build applications that solve big problems, join us!
Hiring process
Interested? Great! Get started by submitting your cover letter and CV through our application portal. Our typical application process involves interviews and a technical exercise. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in the application process, please let us know.
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software. Our cutting-edge solutions are used by thousands of enterprises to deliver the essentials of life - such as energy, infrastructure, chemicals and minerals - safely, efficiently and more sustainably.
We're the first software business in the world to have our sustainability targets validated by the SBTi, and we've been recognized for the transparency and ambition of our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We've also recently been named as one of the world's most innovative companies.
If you're a curious and collaborative person who wants to make a big impact through technology, then we want to hear from you! Find out more at https://www.aveva.com/en/about/careers/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
E-post: mike.crewdson@aveva.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Software Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aveva AB
(org.nr 556002-3763)
Drottninggatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 49 MALMÖ Kontakt
Anna Nedvall anna.nedvall@aveva.com Jobbnummer
8038367