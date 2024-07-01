Senior Software Engineer - Observability
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Senior Software Engineer - Observabilityin our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
We're looking for a Senior Software Engineer within observability to manage and implement best-in-class observability tooling and metrics that drive Quality of Service across the Viaplay platform.
To thrive in this role, you enjoy taking a leading role - evangelize and advocate for a sustainable and measurable observability suite. This is a hands-on role in which you will use best-of-breed observability systems and tooling, whilst also ensuring that everything we build and deploy works across our platform stack.
Viaplay is in the forefront of the streaming industry offering both VOD and Live Sports content, which means that the stakes are constantly high since customers count on a stable and uninterrupted viewing experience. We need to constantly develop our Observability suite, with the overarching aim of becoming more proactive and automated.
Key Responsibilities:
Maintain telemetry ingest pipeline
Support observability usage
Provide a long-term observability vision
Evangelize and advocate for a sustainable and measurable observability in terms of developer lead time, team's deliveries and customer satisfaction
Run training sessions for various roles across the company
Review and improve the observability platform
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Experience working with observability in general and OpenTelemetry specifically
A team player who is approachable and likes networking across the organization
Proficient writing and provision infrastructure with Terraform
In-depth knowledge in AWS
In-depth knowledge in Splunk or equivalent observability cloud providers
Experience with back-end development in Go, NodeJS and Python
Experience working with front-end and/or native app development
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year,an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away. Ersättning
