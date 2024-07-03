Senior Software Engineer - IAM & Security
Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
Senior Software Engineer - IAM & Security
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
About the role
We feel the conventional way of operating large scale IAM and Security systems are a thing of the past. Existing solutions in the market are too complex, not user friendly and require a manual operational approach. We are on a mission to build a customer centric, identity and access product that is user friendly, intuitive, intelligent and rock solid.
For this we are seeking experienced Software Engineers with solid experience building engineering centric platform solutions. You will be working in the IAM and Security problems space building a next generation product to transform the way we manage Identity and Access at Klarna.
Engineering at Klarna
Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers. As a Klarnaut, you'll be inspired to contribute to the growth of one of the World's most highly valued fintech, and your work will impact the lives of our millions of users.
What You'll Get To Do
Design and build APIs and services to power the lifecycle journey of identity and access.
Design and build customer centric identity and access products.
Design and build Terraform providers to manage the configuration of identity and access systems.
Design and build programmatic workflows to control processes.
Build and operate infrastructure.
Ensure high quality through test automation.
Design and build AI solutions to derive insights, do risk analysis and assist our customers in making informed and safe decisions efficiently.
Be part of developing a unique holistic identity and access security product.
Immerse yourself in the world of identity, access governance, privileged access governance and cyber security.
Work in a DevOps team as part of the central Klarna Engineering Platform offering.
Who you are
Software Engineer with at least 5 years of coding experience.
Strong proficiency with Python or the willingness to learn and adapt if highly proficient in other languages. Proficiency in TypeScript and Java are also meriting.
Experience of working with REST and asynchronous APIs.
Experience managing third-party systems.
Experience with TDD (Test Driven Development), Unit tests, Integration tests, etc.
Experience working with Docker.
Experience with CI/CD tools.
Experience configuring observability and monitoring tooling.
Soft Skills
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Great communication and problem-solving abilities across competences.
Self-driven, proactive and curious in mindset.
Stakeholder management will be a big part of your day-to-day work.
Possesses the ability to act independently, coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skills.
Regular involvement in code reviews, pair-programming, design/architecture discussions within the team and domain.
Willingness to adapt, learn and own the solutions and innovations needed.
Willingness to learn new technologies and move between different tech stacks
Mentor junior engineers.
Other Meriting Skill
Comprehensive understanding of the IAM, Access Governance and Cyber Security space.
You are familiar with the design and implementation of Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) and Relations-based Access control (ReBAC) frameworks.
You have practical experience with implementing and optimizing SSO and federated identity systems, with a focus on security and user experience.
Extensive experience building Infrastructure as Code and Configuration as Code solutions Experience with building Terraform providers.
Experience with AI including building for and leveraging LLMs.
Experience with LDAP directory services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431), https://www.klarna.com/careers/
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
8783686