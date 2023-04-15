Senior Software Engineer - Backend/Java
2023-04-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
This role is within our Fulfilment and Fleet Management Cluster, responsible for our car fulfilment apps and services. The team is located in Stockholm, Sweden. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Tradera, Klarna and King. We are now looking for a senior backend developer with experience in Java.
You will be working with a group of skilled backend engineers, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on supporting and managing the lifecycle of subscriptions for new and old customers to the experience of owning a Volvo car. This position offers possibilities to long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
What you'll do
You will be innovating our customer experience with a focus on building backend services primarily using REST APIs and event sourcing. We use mainly Java and SpringBoot to setup services. We also use Grafana for our dashboards. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes and Azure, using tools like GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Jaeger, Prometheus among others. We use Kafka as our event streaming platform. You will work together with engineers with different skill set as a part of a cross functional team. Your main focus will be to service and enrich our customers experience from order creation to delivery and long term ownership.
You and your skills
We think you are an experienced backend engineer who has worked on several products in the past. You have knowledge in Java and you feel comfortable working in a platform with a Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup. You should also have a solid understanding of microservices and event sourcing. Frontend know-how is a bonus. To be successful in this role you need to take charge as well as being a team player. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mind-set.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
Please note that applications via email will not be
