Senior Software Engineer - Automotive
2023-01-04
About the role
We are looking for skilled senior software engineers / Software Devlopers / Test Engineers to join us.
Requirements
• Excellent English skills and experience in working for international clients
• An eagerness to learn and a strong drive to step out of your comfort zone
• A team player who gets energy from interacting with others
• At least 5 years of relevant experience in Automotive Domain as an engineer
• A degree in computer science or other software focused engineering branch
Meritorious:
• Embedded C / C++ / Python /CAPL
• CAN / Canoe/ Vector / Dspace Tools /
• Functional Safety (ISO 26262)
• Requirement management Tools
• Resource constrains and real-time software, e.g. Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
• Experience from the automotive industry
Educational requirements:
B Sc or M Sc in engineering, computer science or similar
What's in it for you?
A great career opportunity. This is your chance to develop professionally and to grow your career by becoming a Nexer consultant. Nexer is a global company with Swedish roots and we work with a large number of clients, both in Sweden and abroad. This gives you the opportunity to try on assignments within automotive, life science, retail, or other industries.
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things really happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
More about Nexer
We lead the change and constantly strive to find new technical solutions. If there is a smarter way to do something, we will find it. We challenge ourselves every day to think outside the box and help our customers to always be one step ahead. Services in digitization, IT and R&D provide increased customer value and growth for organizations in both the Swedish and global markets. We have also been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil - twice.
Our great community involvement in Star for Life, My Life, Pink Programming and the Code Center also gives you as an employee the opportunity to make a real difference.
Nexer is entrepreneurial and has over 2000 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are located in nine countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden. Nexer is part of the Danir Group and was previously called Sigma IT.
