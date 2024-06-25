Senior Software Embedded Developer

Are you someone who believe in teamwork and ready to take an already market leading product to even higher levels? Are you intrigued by technologies, building excellent software on top of in-house designed hardware and get both the hardware and software to work fluently? If you are, you might be the next member we are looking for to join our global team.
The North Alarm & Business Logic Team is responsible for the Verisure alarm application, dealing with radio application for each device, communication and connectivity management of the gateway with the backend, including the security radio protocol, E2PROM data, Mbed TLS and LwIP.
Responsibilities
As an Embedded Software Engineer, your main responsibility will be within the alarm area, and you will both develop as well as maintain alarm software solutions on past, current, and future gateway hardware, as well as the tools needed.
Your deliverables will be a vital part for the whole Verisure ecosystem in the European market.
You will also represent Verisure in vendor/partner meetings to make sure the different projects and issues are moving forward in a timely manner.
We expect you to have worked with protocols and embedded systems.
Required Qualifications
* 7 years or more of experience in software development (coding, designing).
* Several years of experience with C and C++ programming language and Linux systems.
* Experience in working with embedded systems and connectivity.
* Experience in working with protocol stacks.
* Experience in working with complex systems requiring legacy management and compatibility challenges.
* Experience with software configuration management systems like Git, Bitbucket and incident tracking tools like Jira is considered a plus.
* Full proficiency in English, both written and oral
Experience and interest in software architecture is considered a merit.
Personal characteristics
* Ability to solve complex problems.
* Structured, works methodically and with a structured approach.
* Contributes to collaborative teamwork.
* Analytical, collects and evaluates information, suggests best approach and decisions.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
If you are interested, please apply through our application system. Due to GDPR reasons and also to ensure a fair process for everyone we do not accept applications through email.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com
.
Due to summer vacations our response time will be a bit longer. Our ambition is to start reviewing applications at the beginning of August. Thank you for your patience.
About us:
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5.1 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. Under our Arlo brand, we are also a leading provider of cameras and video-surveillance services in Europe. Our mission is to provide our customers with peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
Verisure Innovation is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
