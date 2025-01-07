Senior Software Development Engineer
2025-01-07
It might be your lucky day! Our splendid, magnificent and outstanding HMI software team is looking for a new colleague who can help with the further development of HMI software products.
At Beijer Electronics, we believe in the power of people and technology.
Our skilled, experienced, and passionate team empowers customers and partners to overcome challenges with best-in-class, user-friendly solutions. By combining cutting-edge software, hardware, and services, we help our customers optimize processes, achieve their goals, and gain a competitive edge in today's digital world.
The opportunity
Are you ready to bring fresh ideas, accelerate the team's learning curve, and take on the challenge of advancing our .NET software stack? As a senior developer in our team, you will work on the software that powers our operator panels and design software (IDE), which form the foundation of our HMI platform.
Your mission will be to craft intuitive, graphical user interfaces that enable users to operate their systems efficiently. Working with proprietary hardware, your contributions will ensure seamless interaction with customers' equipment through robust drivers. To succeed, you'll need to grasp the broader context in which our products are used and communicate complex concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
With Beijer Electronics entering an exciting new phase, now is the perfect time to join our dynamic team!
The successful applicant
We're looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative, inclusive, and open-minded environment. Our diverse HMI software team values curiosity, patience, kindness, and teamwork. If you're ready to evolve and succeed together, you'll feel right at home here.
We'd love for you to bring the following skills and experiences:
Core expertise:
Proficiency in C#, .NET, .NET Core, WinForms, and WPF.
Strong experience with unit testing and mocking.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Hands-on experience:
Model-View-ViewModel (MVVM) architecture.
Test automation and continuous integration.
Advanced asynchronous programming using async-await.
Bonus points for:
Familiarity with large codebases and the challenges they present.
Knowledge of agile software development practices.
Experience with Win32 C/C++.
Understanding secure coding practices and certificate management.
Are you up for the challenge?
Don't wait, submit your application sooner rather than later.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower our customers to meet their challenges through leading-edge solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beijer Electronics AB
(org.nr 556701-4328)
Stora Varvsgatan 13A (visa karta
)
201 24 MALMÖ
Beijer Electronics Products AB
9088996