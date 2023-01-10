Senior Software Developer for full stack embedded Android systems
Robert Bosch AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-01-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Lund
, Göteborg
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
As a senior developer you will develop software for the next generation of eBike displays that uses an embedded Android Linux system. You will have the opportunity to work with all parts of the software stack for the purpose of generating a great user experience to our customers. We expect you to enjoy learning new technical domains, be self-driven and be able to challenge yourself to gain the experience you need to solve the tasks at hand. Further, in this position we expect you to:
Participate in every stage of the software development from design and brainstorming to full user feature implementation.
Communicate with other development teams in an international environment and when also needed customers.
Develop and debug software for Android based embedded systems.
Qualifications
Master in Computer Science or similar.
Relevant experience from software development in a Linux Android based embedded system.
Proven background of easily picking up new technology domains.
Ability to explain complex technical topics to peers.
Excellent skills in C++ for full stack Android development and debugging.
Excellent skills in Java and Kotlin for Android framework and application development.
Experience with modern development methods such as Scrum, Continuous integration using tools such as Git, Gerrit, Jenkins.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English, German will be a benefit).
Additional Information
Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Scheelevägen 15A Plan 2 och (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Utvecklingskontor Jobbnummer
7325910