Senior Software Developer
2025-01-07
Verisure is a leading global provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset. We are fast, agile, high performing and value driven. We protect and provide safety for more than five million customers in 17 countries across Europe & South America and we are constantly growing our customer base and range of services.
To us, it is important that you match our culture - high energy and flexibility, strong communication skills and huge amounts of drive. A "Winning as a Team" mentality is key.
As a team member, your responsibilities will include:
• Taking ownership of refining requirements, designing, and delivering high-quality solutions.
• Assisting with testing and writing requirements when needed.
• Developing and optimizing backend code for robustness, performance, and scalability, following best
practices and coding standards.
• Collaborating with stakeholders to gather and clarify requirements.
• Contributing to the documentation of technical specifications, workflows, and deployment procedures.
• Supporting DevOps initiatives and maintaining delivered solutions.
• Conducting code reviews and providing constructive feedback to peers to enhance code quality.
Competencies:
• Advanced knowledge of Java, database structures, and SQL.
• Proficiency in SpringBoot.
• Understanding of microservice techniques, including Docker and Kubernetes.
• Experience with Argo CD and Ansible for continuous deployment and automation.
• Familiarity with both Linux and Windows operating systems.
• Experience of Node.js.
• Development with Windows Client
Other requirements:
• Highly developed communication skills; adaptability toward varying situations and audiences; interpersonal
and influencing skills at all levels.
• Ability to understand and handle tasks and deadlines both independently and as a team member
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
