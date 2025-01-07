Senior Software Developer

Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2025-01-07


Verisure is a leading global provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset. We are fast, agile, high performing and value driven. We protect and provide safety for more than five million customers in 17 countries across Europe & South America and we are constantly growing our customer base and range of services.


To us, it is important that you match our culture - high energy and flexibility, strong communication skills and huge amounts of drive. A "Winning as a Team" mentality is key.

As a team member, your responsibilities will include:

• Taking ownership of refining requirements, designing, and delivering high-quality solutions.

• Assisting with testing and writing requirements when needed.

• Developing and optimizing backend code for robustness, performance, and scalability, following best

practices and coding standards.

• Collaborating with stakeholders to gather and clarify requirements.

• Contributing to the documentation of technical specifications, workflows, and deployment procedures.

• Supporting DevOps initiatives and maintaining delivered solutions.

• Conducting code reviews and providing constructive feedback to peers to enhance code quality.

Competencies:

• Advanced knowledge of Java, database structures, and SQL.

• Proficiency in SpringBoot.

• Understanding of microservice techniques, including Docker and Kubernetes.

• Experience with Argo CD and Ansible for continuous deployment and automation.

• Familiarity with both Linux and Windows operating systems.
• Experience of Node.js.

• Development with Windows Client

Other requirements:

• Highly developed communication skills; adaptability toward varying situations and audiences; interpersonal

and influencing skills at all levels.

• Ability to understand and handle tasks and deadlines both independently and as a team member

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30
