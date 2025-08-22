Senior software consultants
2025-08-22
Join our team of Senior Tech Consultants!
Are you a skilled software engineer with 5+ years of experience? We're growing our team of consultants and are looking for talented professionals across a wide range of tech disciplines.
We're currently seeking consultants with expertise in:
Embedded Systems & Firmware Development
Fullstack Development
Backend Development
Frontend Development
Cloud Architecture & DevOps
Whether you're passionate about building robust embedded systems, developing scalable fullstack solutions, crafting intuitive frontends, designing reliable backend architectures, or optimizing cloud infrastructure we have opportunities that align with your expertise and ambitions.
Who You Are:
You have 5+ years of hands-on experience in one or more of the listed areas
You're comfortable working independently and collaborating with teams
You have strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
You're based in Sweden and willing to work in the Skåne region and/or Stockholm
What We Offer:
Access to exciting projects with leading companies across Sweden
A flexible consulting environment
Competitive compensation models tailored to your preferences
Opportunities for long-term assignments
Interested in joining us?
Send us your CV to info@devoote.se
