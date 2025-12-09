Senior Software Architect and Tech Strategist
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are seeking a Senior Software Architect and Tech Strategist with a proven track record in open-source ecosystems, automotive software-defined vehicles (SDV), and API design. This role is ideal for someone who thrives at the intersection of technology strategy, system architecture, and community engagement.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive open-source strategy and contribute to industry standards (COVESA, Eclipse SDV).
Architect and implement modular, containerized software systems for automotive and IoT platforms.
Lead API design and integration for in-vehicle and cloud-based systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners to align technical vision with business goals.
Represent the company as a technical ambassador at conferences, workshops, and community events.
Mentor teams on DevOps, CI/CD, compliance (MISRA C), and best practices in embedded and distributed systems.
Qualifications
Required Skills & Experience:
10+ years in software development and system architecture.
Strong proficiency in C, Python, Rust, and experience with Linux, Docker, GitHub Actions.
Expertise in open-source governance, FOSS strategy, and community building.
Hands-on experience with embedded systems, RF design, and PCB layout (Altium/Orcad).
Familiarity with AUTOSAR, IoT platforms, and API schema design.
Excellent communication skills and ability to engage with senior stakeholders.
Nice to Have:
Experience in commercial vehicle telematics, VSS (Vehicle Signal Specification), and protocol design (Google Protocol Buffers).
Background in compliance frameworks, static code analysis, and self-certification processes.
Public speaking experience at technical conferences.
Additional Information
At AFRY, you will have the opportunity to develop your career within a large and well-established consulting company. We offer a stimulating and dynamic work environment where you will collaborate with experts and clients across various industries and technology areas. We are committed to supporting your personal and professional growth through continuous competence, development and training.
If you are ready to take the next step in your consulting career and want to be part of our successful team, submit your application today! We look forward to hearing from you and discussing the opportunities to work together to shape the products of the future.
We look forward to receiving your application. The last day to apply is December 25 , 2025.
Contact for questions:
Marcos Cabral Svensson, Teamlead, Embedded South. marcos.cabralsvensson@afry.com
For all recruitments at AFRY, an ID check, reference check, and verification of education are always conducted as a standard procedure.
We kindly ask that staffing and recruitment agencies, as well as sellers of additional job advertisements, refrain from contacting us directly.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
