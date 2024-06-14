Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
Schibsted Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be a key player in growing a company that works to empower consumers to make smarter and more conscious financial decisions?
Would you also like to work in an entrepreneurial environment across Scandinavia, striving to reach a growing number of users with services that help them save money and manage and improve their personal finances?
If yes, then take the opportunity to join Lendo, the leading marketplace for loans in Scandinavia. On our marketplace, people seek guidance, browse, get, and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans, and mortgages. Today, we operate in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, employing 250+ talented colleagues who work each day to make it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted Marketplaces family of brands.
In this role, you will
- Solve engineering problems using software development practices
- Design and develop our cloud infrastructure
- Collaborate with the security teams to perform risk analyses, assessment, and mitigation
- Improve observability, such as monitoring and alerting
- Contribute to incident management
What we have been doing for the last six months
- Established operations in three countries and multiple different products in the Google Cloud Platform
- Deployed Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, PostgreSQL, Istio, Envoy, and many more using Terraform
- Improved monitoring, logging and alerting using tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, Stackdriver and Humio
- We replaced our continuous delivery tool from Flux to ArgoCD in one of our products and are rolling it out to the rest of our products and platforms.
Some things we will be doing
- Improving the developer experience using self-service and automation
- Drive the architecture design among our existing platforms
- Identity and access management and auditing
- Define and implement SLIs and SLOs for our infrastructure and the Lendo platform
- Enabling and training engineering teams with DevOps
- Playing the Elevation of Privilege card game to assess and improve the security and compliance of our infrastructure products
- Leading the SRE team in initiatives, as well as being a key player in bigger initiatives the SRE team is involved in.
We offer
- A place for everyone - an international environment where we have teammates coming from 20+ different countries.
- Be a part of the Schibsted Marketplaces family with endless possibilities
- Room for you to do things your way
- We like to inspire your passion by organizing hackathons, knowledge-sharing events, as well as giving you the opportunity to join global conferences
- Lots of things you can learn through our Schibsted Learning platform, skilled sparring partners as well as make use of a good budget for competence development
- A wellness program if you want to do yoga, meditation, running, and other activities with colleagues and coaches
- 4 000 SEK of health promotion allowance
- 30 days of paid leave
- Super central location in Stockholm with an awesome rooftop ( Please notice that this position is for Stockholm - we'll offer you a hybrid workplace :) )
- We also chip in on your pension and give you extra Schibsted shares for free if you join our share-saving plan
- And yes, we have the industry standard perks such as team activities and fun parties!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Jobbnummer
8750149