Senior ServiceNow Developer
Assa Abloy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Work on complex infrastructure data at global scale
ServiceNow is at the heart of how ASSA ABLOY delivers and manages IT services globally. In this role, you will ensure the platform is trusted and effective — with high-quality CMDB data, reliable Discovery processes, and a scalable architecture supporting a complex international environment.
Your work will define how infrastructure, services, and dependencies are modelled, governed, and consumed through the ServiceNow CMDB across a global organisation.
The role
You will be driving key areas of the ServiceNow platform, with a strong focus on CMDB and Discovery. Working closely with ServiceNow Solution architects and infrastructure and service management teams, you will translate technical and business needs into reliable, well-governed platform solutions that scale across a global environment.
You will act as a senior technical reference point, helping to strengthen standards, improve consistency, and drive long-term platform quality and stability.
What you will work on
Design and develop ServiceNow solutions aligned with infrastructure and service needs
Own and improve CMDB structure, data quality, and lifecycle management (CSDM alignment)
Configure and optimise ServiceNow Discovery and related integrations
Develop scoped applications, scripts, and integrations using platform best practices
Ensure platform security, stability, and compliance with internal standards
Collaborate with IT teams to model services and dependencies accurately
What will help you succeed
Strong hands-on experience as a ServiceNow Developer in enterprise environments
Deep knowledge of CMDB, CSDM, and service modelling
Proven experience with ServiceNow Discovery and infrastructure data sources
Good understanding of IT infrastructure (cloud, on-prem, networks, servers)
ServiceNow System Administrator certification (additional certifications is a plus)
ITIL knowledge and experience in global organisations
Why ASSA ABLOY
You will join a global organisation where ServiceNow is a core platform for IT operations, directly influencing how services are delivered and understood worldwide.
This is an environment where technical ownership matters and where improvements to data quality and platform structure have real operational impact.
Meaningful mission: Improve the accuracy and reliability of global IT service data
Innovation and scale: Work in a complex international ServiceNow environment with deep CMDB and Discovery integration
Autonomy and trust: Take ownership of technical decisions and influence platform standards
Growth and development: Strengthen your position as a senior ServiceNow specialist
Work–life balance: Hybrid working with a pragmatic, Scandinavian approach to work
Ready to take ownership of ServiceNow at scale?
If you enjoy solving complex CMDB and Discovery challenges and want to shape a platform used across a global organisation, we would like to hear from you.
Apply today — we review applications continuously.
We're committed to building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who see themselves thriving here. To make sure your personal data stays protected, we do not review applications sent via email or post. If you have questions about the role or process, contact Léa Rein, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner at lea.rein@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world — together.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces – physical and virtual – safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results – not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions – supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10004260