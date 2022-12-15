Senior Seat System Engineer
2022-12-15
A self-driven Seat System Engineer for a self-driving future? We need to talk.
Are you a senior Seat System Engineer who are passionate about creating a sustainable future? That 's great start! We at NEVS are now searching far and wide for a new colleague to join us in our quest for creating the on-demand mobility services of tomorrow.
About the position
You will belong to Interior team with the responsibility of the Complete Seat System in the development of our digital products within the PONS Autonomous Mobility Ecosystem - A smart and proactive fleet of self-driving vehicles offering excellent, on-demand, sustainable mobility services to citizens of the smart cities of the future.
We've had a chat with your future colleagues at NEVS:
"If you've got an entrepreneurial spirit, you 'll love NEVS. We are a diverse collection of visionaries and persistent underdogs looking to make a big impact and drive real meaningful change on a global scale. It 's a great atmosphere to be in."
What makes life extra sweet at NEVS:
- A lean, agile organization that gives you the opportunity to influence both the product and your daily work.
- Opportunities to grow and take on new challenges.
- Highly committed colleagues from different cultures.
- You also have an annual wellness allowance for health strengthening activities.
- Competitive compensation and benefits package including pension, insurance, annual salary revisions and performance driven advancements.
- Flexible working hours thanks to our sweet working from home policy.
- Annual Team event allowance.
Are you our new colleague?
In addition to being a great team player, you have successfully completed at least a Bachelors' degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience. We also believe that you have several years of experience in similar or equivalent roles within international technology/innovation intensive environments.
Sounds like you? If you also match the following requirements, we should meet and talk further!
- Several years of experience in Seat Systems engineering - Development, integration, and validation of components and system hardware.
- Experience in Comfort-, Convenience-, Safety attributes as well as Sustainable trim materials related to seats development.
- Experience in working together with CAE team interpreting and using analysis results to optimize the performance of Seat Systems.
- Understanding & knowledge of materials used in Seat Systems, such as Steel, Plastics, PUR Foam, Wire Harness, Electrical Switches, Motors & Sensors, Comfort systems.
- Knowledge about tooling and process techniques related to Seats System components.
- Knowledge and experience in the product development processes.
- Inspirational individual with good communication skills both internally and externally.
- Fluent verbal and written communication in English, Swedish language skills are a big plus.
You will among other things be working with:
- Developing, maintaining, evaluating, and managing all the requirements towards and from the Seat Systems, such as:
- Attribute, System and Component requirements. e.g.
- Guiding the Design Engineers in the development of the components.
- Establishing concept studies/selections on system and component level.
- Being part of the sourcing process and Leading technical communication with suppliers.
- Developing system 's/components design from concept phase to industrialization and implementation in production.
- Sharing your expertise with colleagues.
About NEVS
We are creating a strong foundation of skills for new technologies and innovations. By challenging conventions, we design vehicles and mobility experiences that are simple, engaging, and distinctive. Our business aim is to provide solutions to individuals looking for smarter, greener transport choices and cities developing more efficient infrastructure.
Ready to join the crew? We 'd love to hear from you!
Selection work and interviews will be ongoing continuously during the application period, so please send your application as soon as possible.
Prior to our recruitment process NEVS has taken a position on recruitment and marketing channels. We therefore decidedly decline any contact from media sales, recruitment sites or similar companies.
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2022/117". Omfattning
National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB
(org.nr 556889-7556) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Nevs, Trollhättan Kontakt
Göran Ström, Chapter Leader goran.strom@nevs.com/+46739666229 Jobbnummer
7260057