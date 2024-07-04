Senior Scientist - Mobile Robotics Software
2024-07-04
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to Robotics and Mechatronics Team Manager.
In this role, you will join the Robotics team at ABB Corporate Research, Sweden, where we focus on maintaining ABB's technological edge. Our team specializes in robot concepts and design, autonomous and intelligent robots, and applications for industrial and service robots. We conduct technology pre-studies and development projects, working closely with ABB's robotics business to ensure our research adds unique value.
We also collaborate with academia to bridge the gap between academic and industrial research. One of our notable achievements is the creation and development of the dual-arm YuMi robot and mobile YuMi robot concepts.
Be part of our dynamic team driving the future of robotics and innovation at ABB!
Your role and responsibilities
Develop new technologies crucial for the factory of the future in discrete manufacturing, with a focus on research in autonomous mobile robots, including sensor fusion, SLAM, and navigation topics.
Utilize your strong knowledge and experience to develop, deploy, and test navigation prototypes for mobile robotic systems in unstructured and dynamic environments.
Contribute to the design of the software architecture for our robotic platforms, supporting both ongoing and future research activities.
Apply your problem-solving skills to define clear requirements, demonstrate ongoing efforts, and deliver functional proof of concepts.
Foster a culture of knowledge sharing, freely exchanging insights and best practices to enhance the collective competence of our team.
Qualifications for the role
Master's or Ph.D. in robotics, AI, software engineering, or computer science.
Minimum 2 years of experience in localization, mapping, sensor fusion, and navigation for mobile robots.
Proven experience in designing and developing large-scale robotic systems.
Proficiency in C++, Python, and software engineering practices.
Expertise in Linux (Ubuntu), ROS 2, build systems, and version control.
Familiarity with hardware and sensors such as LiDARs, 3D cameras, and IMUs.
Experience in computer vision, AI, system administration, and continuous integration is a plus.
Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
More about us
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
Recruiting Manager Liwei Qi, +46 730 21 23 09, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
Apply the latest by 23 July, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
