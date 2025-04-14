Senior Sap Fico Consultant (try & Hire )
2025-04-14
We are looking for a "Senior SAP FICO Consultant" for a global company in Stockholm.
Start is in May, 8 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of knowledge and experience -
Your experience and background:
Have deep knowledge of SAP (FI-CO) implementation in the banking industry
Currently working as a lead / Senior Business or IT Analyst or Application Architect within the CFO area
SAP S/4HANA general ledger & finance experience, including migration and/or implementation of S/4HANA
Experience working with Agile software development, ideally SAFe framework
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are/have:
A team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment
Excellent communication & analysis skills
A genuine interest to learn and develop within the area
Appreciated for your positive approach and ability to turn challenges in to opportunities
Good at engaging stakeholders at different levels
A skilled engineer at heart with passion for developing solutions and take pride in seeing your efforts paying off in form of a great business application
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is in May, 8 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
