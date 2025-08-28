Senior SAP Application Expert SAP ECC
2025-08-28
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced Senior SAP Application Expert - SAP ECC to join our dynamic team at H&M.
You will be part of Centre of Excellence for Engineering (CoE), collaborating on an advanced SAP environment used by users across the globe. Here you will contribute to various product teams, work along other software engineers and applications experts, to build world class supply chain solutions to delight and serve our customers in the best way possible.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a SAP Application Expert, you will work closely with your team to maintain and develop the application end-to-end. Your responsibilities will include designing solutions, creating functional requirements, testing, and configuring the SAP platform. This role offers opportunities to contribute to global rollouts of template solutions as well as long-term strategic maintenance, with plenty of room for learning and growth. You'll also take part in initiatives focused on continuous improvement and innovation. Close collaboration with the business is key, as you'll work alongside the Product Manager, Business Experts, and other subject matter experts who are deeply integrated with the team.
Moreover you'll -
Provide expertise in SAP Inventory Management, SAP Logistics and SAP Purchasing (MM)
Develop functional specifications for SAP developers.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of SAP modules.
Lead problem management efforts and actively contribute to continuous improvement by identifying and proposing enhancements to both solutions and business processes.
Configure SAP independently to meet business needs.
Assist in the transition to SAP S/4 HANA.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of a highly skilled team within H&M Group, You will join a cross-functional product team focused on the Product Handling in Store - SAP solution. The product team's mission is to empower store personnel with tools and applications that optimise stock management and movement, ensuring the best possible customer experience. The team consists of 6 members including business experts, SAP application experts and software engineers.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
8+ years of work experience with SAP ECC, SAP Inventory Management, SAP Logistics & SAP Purchasing MM.
Experience with SAP S/4 HANA is required.
Delivered solutions in process flows like stock transfers from store to store, store to DC.
Full SAP implementation lifecycle experience.
Experience with known enterprise integration patterns such as IDOC, RFC, REST API, webservices
A good understanding of the custom development process with SAP ABAP.
A demonstrated history of working according to Agile practices.
Ability to develop functional specifications for developers.
And people who are...
Excellent communicators with the ability to work cross-functionally and independently.
Open to innovation, proactive in problem-solving, and passionate about continuous learning.
Comfortable working in a non-hierarchical, autonomous, and diverse team environment.
Experienced in the retail or logistics industry.
Able to leverage generative AI tools to enhance productivity.
Additional Information
LOCATION: Liljeholmen, Stockholm
To be considered, you must be eligible to work in our office location.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Enjoy a staff discount card usable across all H&M Group brands (H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, ARKET, H&M HOME).
Participate in the H&M Incentive Program (HIP) - a performance-based reward initiative for all employees.
Work in a culture that encourages diversity, equity, and career growth.
Access to global learning platforms, mentorship opportunities, and internal mobility options.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Application deadline: 2025-09-27
