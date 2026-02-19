Senior Salesforce B2B Commerce Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-02-19
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Salesforce B2B Commerce Developer to drive hands-on storefront development and technical implementation across e-commerce solutions. You will work with Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud in a setup where scalable architecture, robust business logic, and integrations to surrounding systems are central.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain e-commerce solutions on Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud
Build and customize B2B storefronts using Experience Cloud (Aura and Lightning Web Runtime (LWR))
Work with B2B Commerce data modeling, including carts, price books, product catalogs, entitlements, and order management
Customize checkout flows, pricing and promotions, and support asynchronous processing for large-scale transactions
Use Experience Builder for storefront development
Implement programmatic solutions using Apex (Triggers, Batch, Schedulers), Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Visualforce
Develop modern front-end components using JavaScript (ES6+), CSS, and HTML5
Design and consume REST and SOAP APIs for integrations to external systems such as ERP, PIM, or payment gateways
Use Flow Builder and choose the right approach between declarative configuration and code for scalability
Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business needs into technical solutions and specifications
RequirementsStrong hands-on experience with Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud
Hands-on experience with Experience Cloud storefront development using Aura and Lightning Web Runtime (LWR)
Good understanding of B2B Commerce data modeling (carts, price books, catalogs, entitlements, order management)
Experience customizing checkout flows, pricing/promotions, and asynchronous processing for high-volume transactions
Hands-on experience using Experience Builder
Proficiency in Apex (Triggers, Batch, Schedulers), Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Visualforce
Strong front-end skills in JavaScript (ES6+), CSS, and HTML5
Experience designing and consuming REST and SOAP APIs for integrations
Strong capability in Flow Builder and evaluating clicks vs. code for scalable solutions
Experience working in Agile environments using Azure DevOps, with CI/CD and version control (Git/GitHub)
Nice to haveFamiliarity with Copado
Salesforce Certified B2B Commerce Developer
Salesforce Platform Developer I and II (PD1 / PD2)
Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7266800-1852275". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Eskilstuna Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
632 20 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9753281