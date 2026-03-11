Senior Risk and Constraints Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Senior Risk and Constraints Manager is a global and dynamic organization, managing and coordinate supplier issues in order to support Volvo Cars deliverables according to the yearly VCC business plan.
We now have an open position of Senior Risk and Constraints Manager, who acts as the key interface protecting manufacturing sites from supply chain disruptions. By proactively monitoring and managing supply chain risks, the role takes ownership of initiating taskforces to eliminate risks and resolve constraints before they impact production.
What you'll do
* Secure that the VCC-plants gets parts within right quality to the required volume in time, from supplier in constraint
* Proactively identify, manage, and report supply chain risks and constraints across programs, projects, and running production
* Lead global, cross-functional risk and constraint cases to secure production and supplier performance
* Initiate and lead taskforces, recovery plans, and containment actions (ICA/PCA) when deliveries are at risk
* Drive root cause analysis, and permanent corrective actions with suppliers and internal teams
* Act as the single point of contact for suppliers in constraint, including close collaboration with Chinese suppliers at all levels
* Ensure material planning aligns with global capacity constraints and long-term sustainability
* Engage senior management through reviews, governance forums, and lessons-learned activities
* Take lead & participate in Lesson Learned activities in selected cases in order to secure corrective actions in concerned departments
What you'll bring
* Experience in building partnerships and working collaboratively with various stakeholders
* Track record of consistently delivering results in challenging environments
* Demonstrated commitment to continuous learning and self-development
* Proven ability to build trust-based relationships
* Chinese speaking level professional
* University MSc within Supply Chain Management
* Minimum 3 years of experience from SCM Risk management at an OEM
Well developed relationships with the automotive Volvo supplier base in APAC
Personal qualities:
* Analytical and problem-solving skills
* The ability to work successfully in a team environment
* Good communication and negotiation skills
* High degree of integrity
* Strong sense of accountability and can steadfastly push yourself and others for results in an appropriate manner
* Able to manage complex tasks
* Need to be open-minded, have a positive attitude and are willing to share knowledge and experience with colleagues, seeing possibilities and looking for opportunities.
Senior Risk and Constraints Manager acts as the key interface protecting manufacturing sites from supply chain disruptions. By proactively monitoring and managing supply chain risks, the role takes ownership of initiating taskforces to eliminate risks and resolve constraints before they impact production.
