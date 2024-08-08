Senior research scientist
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca.
Here at AstraZeneca, we are working towards turning novel state-of-art technologies into effective and safe medicines for severe genetic disease. Do you want to be part of this effort? Welcome to join our exciting journey!
As our new Senior Research Scientist, you will be a part of the Therapeutic Editing team in the Department of Genome Engineering. The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will join an international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these technologies for the generation of therapeutic agents. We provide a stimulating environment for innovation and translational application of genome engineering tools, to turn them into effective and safe medicines.
We continually push the boundaries of science to deliver medicines that treat diseases across our main therapy areas. We expand the limits of scientific research to better understand diseases and to discover new life-changing treatments for them.
What you will do:
You will bring your expertise in molecular biology or screening sciences to develop novel genome editing approaches that can potentially lead to therapies. You will be a key member of cross-functional therapeutic editing project teams with various backgrounds and expertise, where you will be responsible for establishing screening capabilities and running the screens for therapeutic editing projects.
Accountabilities will include screening and optimisation of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, analysing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners. You will collaborate with other functions to develop and test novel CRISPR delivery strategies - and to develop high throughput next generation sequencing approaches to analyse gene editing outcomes.
We also believe that our new colleague is a person who thinks outside the box and finds innovative approaches to scientific problems. You hold enthusiasm and curiosity towards scientific questions and learning new skills. You can work in an independent and goal-oriented way, but you also enjoy team work and have the ability to communicate and collaborate in a global setting with cross-functional groups.
Why AstraZeneca?
If you are passionate about translating scientific advances into real next generation medicines, AstraZeneca is the right place for you. Join the team to unlock the power of what science can do. You have the potential to grow yourself, our pipeline, and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world.
What's next? If this sounds like a good opportunity to you - welcome to apply! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
E-post: Hays.89003.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900811". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8830388