Senior Research Engineer in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
2025-06-30
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics & AI Group at Luleå University of Technology is seeking a motivated Research Engineer with a focus on software and/or hardware development for autonomous robots. The Robotics & AI Group is involved in numerous field-oriented projects, requiring a versatile and proactive individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Project description
You will join an excellent team and collaborate with a diverse group of people working in the field of Robotics and AI.
Duties
• Software-focused
• Translate existing MATLAB code to Python/C++.
• Develop and optimize robotic software systems using Python and C++.
• Create and manage simulation environments tailored to specific robotic applications.
• Work with ROS (Robot Operating System) for robot control, navigation, and perception.
• Integrate software and hardware components for real-time robotic systems.
• Collaborate closely with hardware engineers and researchers to ensure smooth system-level integration.
• Hardware-focused
• Design robotic structures, including:
• Concept development, visualization, and rendering.
• 3D modelling of parts and full platforms.
• Build and iterate physical prototypes using:
• 3D printing, CNC machining, and manual fabrication.
• Assembly of robotics platforms and components.
• Conduct evaluation and testing in the lab and in the field.
• Perform maintenance and upgrades on robotic hardware and lab equipment.
• Collaborate closely with software engineers and researchers to ensure smooth hardware-software integration.
• Other duties
• Support software and hardware aspects during both lab-based and field experiments.
• Support ongoing research projects.
• Contribute to lab development and maintain a functional, organized workspace.
• Assist with documentation, setup, and general lab responsibilities.
• Assist in procurement, inventory, and logistics of mechanical and electrical components.
• Provide ad-hoc support to the team as needed across various technical and practical domains.
Qualifications
• Software-focused
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering, Robotics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Proficient in Python and C++ for robotics applications.
• Experience with ROS1 or ROS2.
• Familiar with robotic control systems, perception, and kinematics.
• Comfortable working in Linux environments with tools such as Git.
• Knowledge of MATLAB for simulations and algorithm prototyping.
• Basic familiarity with hardware interfaces, sensors, and actuators is a plus.
• Hardware-focused
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Robotics, or related fields.
• Proficiency in 3D CAD software (preferably Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Fusion 360).
• Understanding of design for manufacturing (CNC, 3D printing).
• Experience interpreting and creating technical drawings.
• Hands-on skills in mechanical prototyping, 3D printing, and structure assembly.
• Familiarity with low-voltage electrical systems and mechanical integration.
• Experience building platforms (e.g., RC vehicles) is a plus.
Additional qualifications (preferable)
• EU B driving license.
• Drone pilot certification.
• Basic skills in low-level programming or embedded systems.
• Experience with simulation tools (Gazebo, Unity).
• Familiarity with FEM analysis.
• Creative skills such as video editing or graphic design.
• Interest in AI/ML applications in robotics.
Further information
Fulltime time position for 12 months. Starting: as soon as possible or upon agreement. Placement Luleå
For further information about the position, please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor, (+46) 920- 491298, geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46)920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 17 August 2025
Reference number: 2978-2025 Ersättning
