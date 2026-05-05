Senior Requirements Engineer
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Assignment Description
We are currently looking for a Senior Requirements Engineer for an assignment with immediate start.
About the assignment:
The client is based in Germany, and the work will primarily be carried out remotely from Sweden. Occasional travel to the client site may be required.
Role and responsibilities:
As a Requirements Engineer, you will be responsible for gathering, analyzing, and structuring requirements in close collaboration with various stakeholders. The role includes end-to-end responsibility for requirements management throughout the development process.
Required profile:
Senior experience as a Requirements Engineer
Proven experience working with Polarion
Experience in specifying requirements for lab equipment, preferably within hardware/embedded environments
Ability to drive requirements work independently in a structured manner
Experience working in international environments
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
135 79 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9893336