Senior Regional Supply Planner
2025-10-17
Job description
Senior Regional Supply Planner
Responsible to drive supply network planning for our Nicorette & Rhinocort Supply Chain for EMEA and OOR. You will be the link between manufacturing sites and local demand teams, connecting the dots to ensure we have our products on shelf and ready for our customers.
Planning Department - Helsingborg McNeil AB Site
This is a consulting assignment within Randstad Life Sciences which is specializing in competences within Life Science.
If you are ready to make a difference and join our customer exciting growth journey, apply before the 17th of November 2025.
Responsibilities
First point of contact to our supply points, ensure its precise operation through weekly demand and supply handover meetings and monthly operational review meetings
Manage supply constraints to minimize the total business impact, identify and trigger implementation of long-term solutions and corrective actions to avoid a recurrence of any given supply constraint
Represent supply planning in cross-functional initiatives and forums
Lead communication in weekly Short Term Exception Management (STEM) calls with markets
Present key concerns and solutions to management when needed, drive outcomes by partnering with other team members in the Agile Supply Chain Team
Shape supply planning processes, information flow and organization in accordance with strategic business objectives
Develop and drive event strategies impacting supply plan (NPIs, production location transfers, reformulation of products, CRD, etc.)
Lead the yearly Business Plan activity for the dedicated portfolio as well as demand integration to raw and pack materials suppliers
Participate in the relevant S&OP/RCCP process steps and take appropriate actions to balance the mid- and long-term plan
Responsible for achieving the inventory target and service level
SME for Agility program and encasement of Lead time reductions and initiatives
Qualifications
Bachelor degree in Supply Chain, Procurement, Business Administration or Engineering (merit)
At least 5 years of work experience in Planning Environment (Demand or Supply)
Preferred field FMCG, pharma, OTC
Proven understanding and practical experience in SAP APO are strongly preferred to allow you to start fast
Strong MS Excel knowledge
Very good English communication skills
