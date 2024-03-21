Senior recuriter x 4
2024-03-21
Arbetsuppgifter
Senior Recruiter x4
Are you a seasoned recruiter looking for a new challenge? We are currently seeking 3-4 experienced Senior Recruiters to join our customers dynamic team and drive their recruitment efforts to the next level.
Our customers company are committed to shaping the future success and growth of their organization by attracting top talent through proactive identification and selection processes. As a Senior Recruiter, you will play a key role in ensuring an exceptional candidate experience, positioning our customer as the employer of choice in the industry.
Responsibilities:
Take full accountability for the recruitment life cycle, serving as a strategic partner to Hiring Managers to fulfill current and future talent needs.
Cultivate and nurture a pool of top talents, engaging with them consistently to maintain a robust talent pipeline.
Utilize proactive sourcing strategies to attract the best candidates globally.
Conduct thorough screening, interviews, and psychometric tests to ensure alignment with our company culture.
Requirements:
University degree in HR or equivalent with a minimum of 5 years of recruitment experience, preferably in IT/Tech/Digital sectors.
Proven track record as a top recruiter in a reputable search firm, with exposure to high-volume recruitment.
Experience in proactive search and working in a global setting is advantageous.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Strong integrity, communication, and collaboration skills are essential in this fast-paced and performance-driven environment.
Start your next career chapter with us:
Immediate start date
Location: Stockholm (hybrid with remote work option)
Full-time position for 6-12 months
If you are ready to take on a challenging role that offers professional growth and exciting opportunities, apply now to be a part of our dynamic team!
