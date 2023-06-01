Senior recruiter
Kontorsbemanning Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kontorsbemanning Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description:
We are now seeking a senior recruiter for a consultancy contract spanning over at least 6 months.
You can either be stationed in Gothenburg OR Stockholm; and you will also have the opportunity to work from home a few days a week.
You will be part of a team of five dedicated recruiters, providing professional recruitment support to one of the divisions across all parts of the process. The team's goal is to contribute to competence supply while offering a world-class candidate and management experience.
You should be motivated by the combination of independent work and teamwork. You will have significant responsibility for your work, working closely with the responsible manager and your colleagues as sounding boards.
Since each recruitment is unique, you need to be responsive to the needs of the organization, coach the managers, and support where the value is greatest.
For management and key roles, you will be working with in-depth interviews using the MAP and Matrigma tools as a basis. The concept of competence goes beyond just qualifications, and your contribution will also be to recognize individual potential.
Purpose and objective of the assignment:
To support the internal recruitment team with operational recruitment support for the organization.
Conditions for carrying out the assignment:
The foundation for thriving in this recruiter-role is a genuine curiosity about people, the organization, and the surrounding world! You have a strong interest in personality psychology, behavior, and leadership - and an understanding of how these components can impact results and business benefits in the long run.
You are a relationship builder who listens and understands that real value is created in dialogue. You are a commited person with the ability to adapt and drive your work based on the organization's needs. With your coaching and consultative approach, you become a natural partner to hiring managers. As a person, you are an engaged team player who enjoys development and therefore does not shy away from change. You have the ability to work in a structured and independent manner and can handle multiple parallel processes simultaneously.
Mandatory requirements:
• Relevant academic education or equivalent experience
• Previous experience in qualified recruitment work
• Experience in conducting assessments
• Proficient in both spoken and written Swedish and English
Desirable:
• Certification in Assessio's MAP and Matrigma tools Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kontorsbemanning Sverige AB
(org.nr 556418-7036) Arbetsplats
Kontorsbemanning AB Jobbnummer
7843745