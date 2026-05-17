South Indian Cook Wanted Stockholm
Saravanaa Indisk AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saravanaa Indisk AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced South Indian Cook to join our restaurant team in Stockholm.
Requirements
Experience in preparing authentic South Indian dishes
Good knowledge of items like dosa, idli, vada, sambar, chutneys, biryani, curries, and traditional meals
Ability to work in a busy restaurant kitchen
Clean, organized, and responsible working style
Team player with a positive attitude
Previous restaurant experience is preferred
We Offer
Full-time / part-time position
Good working environment
Opportunity to work with an established Indian restaurant team
Salary based on experience and skills Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9912291