Senior Quality Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-03-30
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Umeå
, Mark
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a large-scale industrial project where quality needs to work across engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and a broad supplier network. In this role, you will help define, implement, and improve quality processes and activities through all phases of the project, while supporting both day-to-day quality work and long-term process development.
You will work closely with multiple teams and help build a structured, safe, and compliant way of working across the project. This is a hands-on assignment where your work will have clear impact, and it is especially interesting if you enjoy combining operational quality work with continuous improvement in a live mega project.
Job DescriptionYou will support and drive quality meetings, workshops, audits, reviews, inspections, and root cause analysis across the project and its supply chain.
You will help monitor and improve the implementation of contractors' quality processes.
You will collect and analyze data to support reporting on quality activities.
You will work closely with procurement, engineering, construction, commissioning, planners, and contractors to strengthen the quality system.
You will coordinate quality activities with contractor representatives and, when needed, third-party inspection agencies.
You will contribute to site visits and reviews, and help ensure that work is carried out in line with applicable regulations and project safety policies.
You will support the ongoing development and improvement of internal quality processes.
Requirements8-10 years of experience in the Quality field.
Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
Ability to follow and participate in technical discussions on a first principles basis.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high level of proactivity.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
Proficiency in MS Office suite and a general ability to use digital tools.
Nice to haveDemonstrable experience in quality engineering.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7485555-1921072". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Boden Central Station (visa karta
)
961 61 BODEN Jobbnummer
9828260