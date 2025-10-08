Senior Quality Engineer
2025-10-08
Job Scope
Responsible for the development, validation, and execution of the methods used for material analysis, including incoming material, intermediate and finalized products for R&D and production on a wide range of instruments in strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance in QC.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Always work with safety as first priority
• Write the testing plans and work instructions for materials, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products
• Perform testing of control plan inspection items and special requests, using a variety of laboratory instruments
• Specialized and increased responsibilities in a specific area or scope of the laboratory
• Perform data analysis, interpret data and report data/results
• Organize test results in the expected template and/or LIMS system, maintain control charts, and take correct actions when results are found to be out of specification
• Be able to troubleshoot first of line problems arising on the instruments
• Drive method improvements; help update standard operating procedures as needed
• Understand the fundamentals of method development and validation and take a major part in the execution side
• Mentor and train the quality control technicians and associates on the analysis methods
• Perform regular (daily, weekly, monthly) preventive maintenance on instruments
• Adhere to and ensure 5S and safety protocols are maintained within the laboratory work environment
• Drive operational excellence by being a key player in problem solving and process improvement exercises
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: Yes/No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• BS or MSc in chemistry, material science or mechanical engineering or quality
• 5+ years of relevant experience with lithium ion batteries or related industries
• Hands-on experience with chemicals, basic mechanical tools and/or data processing
• Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment
• Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma
• Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
Specific skills
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
• Self-motivated and finding it easy to establish new relationships
• Experienced user of the Office and JIRA software
Personal success factors
• Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organisation
• Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Is curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
• Passionate & purpose driven.
