Senior QA Tester
2024-05-29
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry within our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?We are now looking for a Senior QA Tester
Arrowhead is now looking for a Senior QA Tester to further bolster our growing QA department. Join us as we continue to build on the success of Helldivers 2.This is an exciting opportunity where you will play a central role in the quality and assurance of our project and where you'll work closely with all of our different development team
Who you are:As a Senior QA Tester your main tasks and responsibilities are:
Minimum of 5 years' experience in software testing on multiple platforms (PC and Console Systems)
Have an in-depth understanding of Title's Systems, including engine
Experience in writing, executing and monitoring test suites using a variety of technologies
Work on team schedule
Experience with Compliance Testing within manufacturer's guidelines
Be an expert in one or more software testing methodologies
ISTQB Certified Tester Advanced Level (CTAL) or equivalent
Proven ability to analyze, interpret, and action on data sets and complex workflows
Ownership of testing tools usage and improvements (Jira, TestRail, new technologies, etc)
Passion for video games and software development
Other requirements Analytical and logical thinking to understand and analyze both low-level and high-level test processes
High attention to detail
Ability to work closely within the team and with other disciplines
Outstanding communication skills
What you'll do
Do you have experience in QA and do you recognize yourself in the following skills and requirements:
Multiplayer day to day QA Testing of the title on multiple platforms (PC and Console) - 40-50% of the total time
Ensure that bug database is always up-to-date with high-quality bug reports and test passes
Embed within a development team, testing a variety of functions and support them through specific dev and bug requests
Responsible for adhering to department SLAs within project management (i.e. JIRA) and test related tools (i.e. TestRail) and enforce them onto the rest of the team
Utilize advanced testing methodologies to deliver test design, test execution, test library maintenance, and test closure strategies according to industry standards
Assist QA Lead in Planning, writing, executing and maintaining test plans according to industry standards
Research and propose testing tools to improve testing efficiency with QA Lead, including test automation
Propose and influence new measures and KPIs to validate and report on software quality
Overview and follow up on Compliance Testing for submission with QA Lead and Release Manager
Advocate of the user experience through delivery of qualitative reporting
Other duties as assigned in support of QA Lead, including acting as secondary PoC with external partners
Occasionally participate in extra activities (ie. trailer recordings, etc.)
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible.We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical InformationScope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible.You need to be eligble to work in Sweden.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offerArrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! Ersättning
