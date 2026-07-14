Senior Python Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a highly technical environment where automation, cloud technologies, and modern software engineering practices are central to how solutions are built and operated. In this role, you will work close to modern data platforms and production-oriented engineering, with a strong focus on improving tooling, delivery flows, and technical quality.
You will have the chance to combine Python development, cloud engineering, and DevOps practices in work that spans both developer productivity and platform-related challenges. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy technical depth and want to influence how robust engineering workflows are designed in practice.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and improve automation and engineering tooling in Python.
You will work hands-on with Azure-based solutions, including modern data platform components.
You will develop, maintain, and refine CI/CD workflows using GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows, and reusable workflow patterns.
You will support production-oriented software engineering with Docker as a natural part of daily development.
You will contribute to solutions that may involve technologies such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, schema enforcement, data quality validation, and Power BI.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams while also driving technical work independently in a senior engineering role.
RequirementsStrong Python skills with experience in automation, tooling, and production-oriented engineering.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure, preferably including Azure Databricks and modern data platforms.
Practical experience with one or more of the following: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, schema enforcement, data quality validation, or Power BI.
Solid experience with GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows, and reusable CI/CD workflow design.
Strong Docker experience in day-to-day software engineering.
Ability to work independently in a senior engineering role while collaborating effectively across cross-functional teams.
EU citizenship.
Nice to haveExperience with data governance and data modelling.
Understanding of machine learning algorithms and model deployment.
Experience automating GitHub using GitHub CLI, REST APIs, GraphQL APIs, or similar integrations.
Experience with artifact and package management platforms such as JFrog Artifactory or equivalent enterprise solutions.
Practical scripting experience with Bash and/or PowerShell.
Experience with Git LFS, repository management, and scalable engineering workflows.
Familiarity with self-hosted GitHub runners, GitHub Enterprise Server, and CI/CD troubleshooting in enterprise environments.
Experience using AI-powered developer tools or agentic engineering workflows to improve software delivery.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8062552-2099806". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
10002024