Senior Projektledare - MEP
Whitewatergroup Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Gävle Visa alla byggjobb i Gävle
2025-04-16
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Whitewatergroup Sweden AB i Gävle
Senior Project Manager - MEP
Location: Sweden
Who We Are
Whitewater Group is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable water treatment engineering systems operating in Ireland, UK and across Europe in the Data Centre, Pharma, Power and Industrial sectors. We specialize in designing, installing, commissioning, and maintaining water treatment solutions to meet our clients' specific needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability.
Whitewater Group is headquartered in Bray, Co. Wicklow and operates from European bases in Spain, Sweden, Italy and UK, with plans for further offices to open in Germany, Denmark and Finland. The Group is experiencing significant growth due to its focus on off-site construction methods (OSM) of delivering turnkey projects, meaning on-site construction time is kept to a minimum.
Role Description
Due to continued expansion across Europe & The UK We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Project Managers. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in construction engineering, site management, and integration of complex systems in large-scale projects, particularly in data centres or similar infrastructure projects. The role will involve coordinating all aspects of construction, ensuring the integration of systems and equipment, managing site operations, and delivering the project on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
This role provides an exciting opportunity to lead a high-impact project for Whitewater Group, contributing to the expansion of the company's presence in the critical infrastructure sector. The successful candidate will bring strong technical expertise, leadership skills, and a commitment to quality and safety in delivering this complex and high-profile project.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Lead and manage all site construction activities, ensuring work aligns with project scope, schedule, and budget.
Oversee site personnel, subcontractors, and suppliers, ensuring alignment with project goals and deliverables.
Ensure site safety, compliance with local regulations, and adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards.
Monitor daily operations, address issues or delays, and manage risks to keep the project on track.
Conduct regular site inspections, ensuring quality control and adherence to project specifications.
Oversee integration of mechanical, electrical, and system components (e.g., HVAC, power, security).
Collaborate with engineers to ensure effective integration of systems and develop testing procedures.
Coordinate with project managers and stakeholders, providing regular progress updates and ensuring deadlines are met.
Prepare progress reports and ensure accurate, up-to-date documentation.
Act as the primary point of contact for on-site personnel, subcontractors, and clients.
Liaise with external stakeholders to ensure permits, approvals, and compliance are maintained.
Build strong relationships with teams, clients, and contractors to ensure effective communication.
Ensure construction meets high-quality standards and required certifications
Identify and manage risks, implementing mitigation strategies as needed.
Implement quality control measures and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and work toward continuous improvement.
Foster a culture of safety, conduct safety audits, and ensure personnel are trained in safety protocols.
Required Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering or related field.
Professional certifications in construction/project management (e.g., PMP, PMI) preferred.
5+ years of experience in site construction and integration, especially in data centres or mission-critical environments.
Experience managing subcontractors and ensuring quality, safety, and compliance.
Strong communication skills in English (written and verbal).
Leadership and team management skills.
Strong project management skills (scheduling, budgeting, resource management).
Problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Proficiency in construction management software (e.g., Procore, MS Project).
Location
Full-time positions based in Sweden
Benefits
• Competitive Salary for the right candidate
• Opportunity for career progression within a rapidly growing company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
E-post: laurakelly@whitewatergroup.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Whitewatergroup Sweden AB
(org.nr 559403-5346), https://whitewatergroup.ie/
Ersbogatan 18 (visa karta
)
802 93 GÄVLE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
HR Lead
Laura Kelly laurakelly@whitewatergroup.ie Jobbnummer
9291787